Russia's COVID-19 count reaches 7,07,301

Moscow [Russia], July 9 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia has registered 6,509 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 707,301, the coronavirus response centre said on Thursday.

"In the last 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,509 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, including 1,778 (27.3 per cent) without symptoms," the centre said.

Moscow has registered 568 cases in 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia. However, in terms of the increase in new cases, Moscow has been showing the slowest rate in the country for a while now. St. Petersburg registered 292 new cases in the past 24 hours.

In the same period, 8,805 people have been discharged after the coronavirus treatment, bringing the total number of recoveries to 481,316. In the last 24 hours, 176 patients with the coronavirus died, with the total death toll reaching 10,843. (Sputnik/ANI)

