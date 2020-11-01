Russia's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,636,781

Moscow [Russia], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has recorded 18,665 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 1,636,781, the response center said on Sunday.



The last such record was registered on Friday at 18,283.

"In the last 24 hours, there have been 18,665 [newly] confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection in 85 regions, including 4,640 detected cases (24.9 per cent) without clinical implications," the center said in a statement, adding that the total number of cases has risen to 1,636,781.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases is at 1.2 per cent. (ANI/Sputnik)

