Russia's first consignment of humanitarian aid lands in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 19 (ANI): Three planes carrying 36 tons of humanitarian assistance from Russia arrived in Kabul on Thursday, at a time when people in Afghanistan are in dire need of aid, reported local media.

The Taliban's spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid received the aid which includes flour, cooking oil, and blankets.

The Taliban officials have expressed gratitude to the Russian government for their assistance. They have also called on the other countries to continue providing the Afghan people with relief assistance.



Russia intends to send to Afghanistan a total amount of 108 tons of humanitarian aid from which the first tranche arrived and the other two will soon be dispatched to Afghanistan.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia had said that Moscow will deliver humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Nebenzia, during the UN Security Council meeting, said that at the moment providing Afghanistan with urgent humanitarian assistance is needed. (ANI)





