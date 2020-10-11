Russia's Foreign Ministry extends greetings on Indian Foreign Service Day

Moscow [Russia], October 11 (ANI): Russia's foreign ministry extended its greetings to India, on the occasion of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Day.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, Russia's Foreign Ministry congratulated the IFS, the Public Diplomacy Division of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA), and the Indian Embassy in Russia.



"Congratulations to our friends & colleagues at @IndianDiplomacy, @indiandiplomats and @IndEmbMoscow on the Indian Foreign Service Day. We appreciate our strategic partnership in all areas: bilateral relations & cooperation on international platforms," tweeted Ministry of Foreign Affairs Russia.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had greeted all the Indian Foreign Service officers, stating that their work towards serving the nation and furthering national interests globally are commendable.

The Prime Minister also lauded the officers for their efforts during Vande Bharat Mission and other Covid-related help to citizens. (ANI)

