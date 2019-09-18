Representative Image
Representative Image

Russia's largest petroleum firm Rosneft to increase investment in Nayara Energy project

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Russia's largest petroleum company Rosneft on Tuesday committed to increasing its investments at its petrochemical unit in Vadinar refinery for the development of Nayara Energy project in Gujarat.
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan met the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rosneft, also the Former Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Igor Sechin, and welcomed the initiative to increase its investments at their Vadinar refinery, assuring full support from the Government of India in facilitating their investments.
The consortium of foreign investors, including the Rosneft is reviewing an option of a two-fold increase of the refining throughput at Vadinar refinery. The first stage consortium commits to the investment of USD 850 million towards the building of a petrochemical unit at Vadinar within two years.
The CEO of Rosneft indicated their readiness to intensify their cooperation aimed at the strengthening of energy security in India and in supplying high-quality feedstock and crude oil to India.
Pradhan also recalled that Rosneft as the most important partner of Indian oil and gas companies with mutually beneficial investment relations both in India and Russia.
Pradhan also appreciated the ongoing discussions between Indian OMCs and Rosneft to finalise a term-contract for the supply of Russian crude oil to India and mentioned that this is part of India's efforts to diversify its sources of crude oil.
Earlier this month, India and Russia issued a Joint Statement on Cooperation in Hydrocarbon Sector for 2019-24, during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Vladivostok as the Chief Guest at the Eastern Economic Forum. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:45 IST

Pakistan to set up special tribunals for media appeals

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): The Federal Cabinet has decided to set up special tribunals to resolve issues related to the media industry and other stakeholders.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:26 IST

Former Afghan Prez condemns Kabul, Parwan blasts

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 17 (ANI): Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on Tuesday condemned "in the strongest term" the brazen blasts carried out by the Taliban that initially targeted the election rally of President Ashraf Ghani in Parwan and the Embassy of United States in central Kabul.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:55 IST

India's appetite to shape global agenda much more today: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): India's foreign policy today has a much stronger connection with the national security policy, and the country's ability and appetite to shape global agenda is much more than before, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:39 IST

Pashtun activists hold protest against Pak brutalities

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 17 (ANI): The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) on Tuesday organised a massive protest against the Pakistan Army and its intelligence agencies, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence, in front of the United Nations office here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:32 IST

Shocking incidents of police brutality in Pakistan surface

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): Two shocking incidents of police brutality in Pakistan recently came to light after separate videos showing a police officer beating a group of women, and another bullying and hurling abuses at a frail old woman, surfaced.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:34 IST

Nepal seeks India's help to strengthen its hydropower sector

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Nepal has sought India's help to strengthen its hydropower sector as the Himalayan nation wants to increase its power generation capacity, Union Power Minister RK Singh said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:16 IST

Baloch activists hold anti-Pakistan protest, seek UN intervention

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 17 (ANI): The Baloch Voice Association (BVA) has organised a protest at Broken Chair, in front of the United Nations office here, demanding its intervention to stop human rights violations in Balochistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:13 IST

Ten fighters were killed in airstrike aimed at Iranian-backed fighters

Damascus [Syria], Sept 17 (ANI): Ten fighters were killed in an overnight airstrike that aimed at the positions of the Iranian-backed fighters, including Iraqis, in the eastern part of war-torn Syria.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:12 IST

Iran says three Australians detained for spying

Tehran [Iran] Sept 17 (ANI): Iran on Tuesday said that three Australian citizens, who were reported missing by the Australian Government last week, have been detained for "spying".

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:07 IST

China condemns attack on the Saudi Armaco oil facilities

Beijing [China], Sept 17 (ANI): China on Tuesday condemned the drone attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities and called upon all the stakeholders to refrain from escalatory measures that could exacerbate the ongoing tension in the Gulf region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:31 IST

Experts raise human rights violations by China in Tibet,...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 17 (ANI): Experts and human rights activists have come down hard against Beijing for gross human rights violations in Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:33 IST

Death toll in suicide attack at Ghani Campaign reaches 26

Parwan (Kabul), [Afghanistan], Sept 17 (ANI): In a suicide attack on Tuesday morning at the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani campaign rally in the central province of Afghanistan, the death toll has reached 26 and 42 are reported to be injured.

Read More
iocl