Moscow [Russia], Sept 15 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia's most experienced cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin has failed a recently held medical test here.
This was confirmed to Sputnik by another Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko.
Asked whether it is possible for Yurchikhin to improve his health and get a later approval from the commission, Kononenko said that the medic's decision was final. (Sputnik/ANI)
Russia's most experienced astronaut fails medical test
ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 11:18 IST
