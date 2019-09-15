Russia's most experienced astronaut fails medical test

Moscow [Russia], Sept 15 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia's most experienced cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin has failed a recently held medical test here.

This was confirmed to Sputnik by another Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko.

Asked whether it is possible for Yurchikhin to improve his health and get a later approval from the commission, Kononenko said that the medic's decision was final. (Sputnik/ANI)

