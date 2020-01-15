Russia's Sergey Lavrov meets PM Modi, Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

The Russian Foreign Minister also met Jaishankar, who said that they held a "wide-ranging conversation" on the recent developments.

"Pleasure as always to meet FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia. Wide-ranging conversation on recent developments. Reflected the comfort of our long-standing friendship," Jaishankar tweeted.



During his address at the Raisina Dialogue 2020, Lavrov advocated for permanent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) seats for countries including India and Brazil and said that developing countries should be given "adequate representation".

He further outlined that India and Russia have developed a special and privileged strategic partnership over the last few years.

"Russia and India signed a declaration of strategic partnership 20 years ago. A few years back, our Indian friends proposed to call our relations a special and privileged strategic partnership. We want to develop such relations with all countries of the region and we hope our Indian friends will be promoting the same ideology," he said.

The Raisina Dialogue is a result of India's contribution to global efforts to discover solutions, identify opportunities and provide stability to a century that has witnessed an eventful two decades.

The three-day conclave brings together 700 international participants, of which 40 per cent of the speakers will be women, emphasising India's commitment to gender equality. (ANI)