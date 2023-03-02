Russia's Sergey Lavrov meets with China's Qin Gang at G20 meeting

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of China Qin Gang met on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (G20FMM) in New Delhi on Thursday, Russian News Agency TASS reported.

This is the first personal contact between the two ministers since Qin assumed office.

During the meeting, the Chinese Foreign Minister told his Russian counterpart that during a visit to Moscow in late February by Wang Yi, the Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), a member of the CCP Politburo both Russia and China reached broad agreements.

"Thanks to the strategic guiding role of our leaders, our relations continue to develop steadily and healthily, setting a positive example of bilateral relations between major powers," TASS quoted Qin Gang as saying.

"Recently Comrade Wang Yi successfully visited Russia, where he exchanged views with you personally and the rest of his Russian colleagues, and [they] reached broad agreements. We took the opportunity to talk with you on all issues of mutual interest," he added.

Wang Yi visited Russia on February 21-22 and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Lavrov.

The meeting between the foreign ministers of both countries at the G20 ministerial comes amidst the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the rift between the US-led West and Russia-China over the conflict.

China today put forward the Global Security Initiative and issued the position paper on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

This follows the publication of a 12-point plan by China last week for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Speaking at the G20FMM event here today, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang said, "China will always stand on the side of peace, actively promote peace talks, and play a constructive role."

"No one should engage in power politics or even bloc confrontation. We need to practice true multilateralism, uphold the UN-centered international system and the international order based on international law, and observe the basic norms of international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. We need to follow the principles of dialogue on an equal footing and consensus-building through consultation," added Qin.

Meanwhile, earlier this morning Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is fully prepared to contribute to any peace process in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"From beginning of Ukraine conflict, India made clear that it can be resolved only through dialogue, diplomacy," PM Modi said in a joint press conference with his Italian counterpart today.

Also, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang this afternoon.

"Our discussions were focused on addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquillity in the border areas," Jaishankar tweeted.

"We also spoke about the G20 agenda," he said.

Jaishankar had met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday and held wide-ranging talks. Lavrov had arrived in Delhi on Tuesday night. After the meeting the external affairs minister Jaishankar tweeted that they "exchanged views on our bilateral cooperation and G20 issues." (ANI)