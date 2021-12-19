S Jaishankar meets Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministers on sidelines of India-Central Asia Dialogue

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): External Affairs S Jaishankar met Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan separately on the sidelines of the Third India-Central Asia Dialogue held here on Sunday.



Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev and Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the India-Central Asia dialogue, which was chaired by S Jaishankar on Sunday and witnessed participation from Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Participants in the dialogue have condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterated that providing safe haven, using terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism, terror financing, arms and drugs trafficking, dissemination of a radical ideology and abuse of cyberspace to spread disinformation and incite violence, go against the basic principles of humanity and international relations.

The sides discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the region. The Ministers reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan while emphasizing respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs. They also discussed the current humanitarian situation and decided to continue to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

