S Korea: Baloch activists protest against 'exploitative' CPEC, Pakistani 'barbarism'

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:17 IST

Commerce Secy pushes for market access-related issues with China

Beijing [China], Aug 3 (ANI): Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan pushed for some of the market access-related issues of various products such as milk and milk products during his meeting with the Vice Minister of China's Commerce Ministry, Wang Shouwen, on the sidelines of the Eighth Regional Comprehens