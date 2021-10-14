S. Korea: ENHYPEN first full-length album tops Oricon Daily chart a day after the release

Seoul [South Korea], October 14 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group ENHYPEN's first full-length album 'Dimension: Dilemma' has topped Japan's Oricon Daily Album chart.

According to the agency BELIFT LAB on the 14th, a total of 97,735 copies were sold as of the previous day, ranking first on the Oricon Daily Album chart.



More than 500,000 copies of the album were sold in Korea on the day of its release on the 12th, hitting a record high for their first day sales.

In addition, ENHYPEN is getting good results, topping the iTunes 'Top Album' chart in 26 countries and regions, including major pop music markets such as the US, Japan and France.

The title track 'Tamed-Dashed' is a new wave genre song that tells the story of boys experiencing contradictions of their various desires and getting nervous in a dilemma. (ANI/Global Economic)

