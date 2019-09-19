S Korea, Japan to hold diplomatic talks in Tokyo on Friday

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 07:46 IST

US stands with Saudi Arabia, says Mike Pompeo after meeting Crown Prince

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Sept 19 (ANI): Amidst heightened tensions in the region following the drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday met Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS) and expressed support for the Kingdom's right to defend itself.