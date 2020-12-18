S Korea reports 1,062 more COVID-19 cases, 47,515 in total

Seoul [South Korea], December 18 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 1,062 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 47,515.

The daily caseload stayed above 1,000 for three straight days for the first time, with a record daily high of 1,078 on Wednesday and 1,014 on Thursday each.

The daily number of COVID-19 infections hovered above 100 for 41 days since November 8 due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

The cluster infections were linked to religious facilities, nursing homes, workplaces, and schools as well as gatherings among families and acquaintances.



Of the new cases, 393 were Seoul residents and 300 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-six were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 5,032.

Eleven more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 645. The total fatality rate stood at 1.36 percent.

A total of 372 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 33,982. The total recovery rate was 71.52 percent.

Since January 3, the country has tested more than 3.58 million people, among whom 3,431,662 tested negative for the virus and 110,618 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

