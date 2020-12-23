S Korea reports 1,092 new COVID-19 cases

Seoul [South Korea], December 23 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 1,092 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday taking the total count of infections to 52,550.

The daily caseload rose above 1,000 in three days, hovering above 100 for 46 days since November 8 due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

For the past week, the daily average number of infections was 1,016.



The cluster infections were traceable to nursing homes, churches, workplaces and gatherings among families and acquaintances.

Seventeen more deaths were confirmed taking the death toll at 739. The total fatality rate stood at 1.41 percent.

A total of 798 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 36,726. The total recovery rate was 69.88 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

