S. Korea reports 143 more COVID-19 cases, 27,942 in total

Seoul [South Korea], November 12 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 143 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 27,942.

The daily caseload hovered above 100 for the fifth consecutive day due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 52 were Seoul residents and 34 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.



Fifteen were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 4,036.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 487. The total fatality rate stood at 1.74 per cent.

A total of 138 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 25,404. The total recovery rate was 90.92 per cent.

Since Jan 3, the country has tested more than 2.74 million people, among whom 2,692,546 tested negative for the virus and 29,284 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

