S Korea reports 145 more COVID-19 cases, 27,195 in total

Seoul [South Korea], November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 145 more cases of the COVID-19, raising the total number of infections to 27,195, officials said on Friday.

The daily caseload hovered above 100 for the third consecutive day due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 38 were Seoul residents and 34 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.



Twenty-eight were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,890.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 476. The total fatality rate stood at 1.75 per cent.

A total of 86 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 24,821. The total recovery rate was 91.27 per cent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.68 million people, among whom 2,633,490 tested negative for the virus, and 25,629 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

