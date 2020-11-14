S Korea reports 191 more COVID-19 cases, 28,133 in total

Seoul [South Korea], November 13 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 191 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 28,133.

The daily caseload hovered above 100 for the sixth consecutive day due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 74 were Seoul residents and 36 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.



Twenty-nine cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 4,065.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 488. The total fatality rate stood at 1.73 percent.

A total of 133 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 25,537. The total recovery rate was 90.78 percent.

Since January 3, the country has tested more than 2.76 million people, among whom 2,703,159 tested negative for the virus and 30,119 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

