S Korea reports 230 more COVID-19 cases, 28,998 in total

Seoul [South Korea], November 17 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 230 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 28,998.

The daily caseload stayed above 200 for four straight days, growing in triple digits for 10 days running due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 87 were Seoul residents and 38 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.



Twenty-eight were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 4,194.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 494. The total fatality rate stood at 1.70 per cent.

A total of 101 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 25,860. The total recovery rate was 89.18 per cent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.81 million people, among whom 2,745,555 tested negative for the virus and 41,202 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

