S Korea reports 343 more COVID-19 cases, 29,654 in total

Seoul [South Korea], November 19 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 343 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 29,654.

The daily caseload stayed above 300 for two straight days, growing in triple digits for 12 days running due to the continued small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 107 were Seoul residents and 59 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.



Fifty were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 4,312.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 498. The total fatality rate stood at 1.68 per cent.

A total of 125 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 26,098. The total recovery rate was 88.01 per cent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.85 million people, among whom 2,778,664 tested negative for the virus and 45,525 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

