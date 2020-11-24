S Korea reports 349 more COVID-19 cases, 31,353 in total

Seoul [South Korea], November 24 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 349 more cases of COVID-19 as of early Tuesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 31,353.

The daily caseload rose above 300 after recording 271 in the previous day. It grew in triple digits for 17 days running due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 132 were Seoul residents and 69 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.



Twenty-nine were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 4,453.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 510. The total fatality rate stood at 1.63 per cent.

A total of 183 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 26,722. The total recovery rate was 85.23 per cent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.94 million people, among whom 2,857,277 tested negative for the virus and 57,769 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

