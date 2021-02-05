S Korea reports 451 more COVID-19 cases, 79,762 in total

Seoul [South Korea], February 4 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 451 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 79,762.

The daily caseload stayed above 400 for two straight days, but it showed signs of moderating this year after peaking at 1,240 on Dec. 25, 2020.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 last year owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.



Of the new cases, 166 were Seoul residents and 128 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-two cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,425.

Seven more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,448. The total fatality rate stood at 1.82 percent.

A total of 405 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 69,704. The total recovery rate was 87.39 percent.

The country tested more than 5.8 million people, among whom 5,602,795 tested negative for the virus and 120,538 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

