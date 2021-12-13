S. Korea reports 5,817 more COVID-19 cases

Seoul [South Korea], December 13 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 5,817 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 523,088.

The daily caseload was down from 6,661 in the previous day due to fewer tests over the weekend, but it was the highest Sunday figure since the country's first case was found in January last year.

The recent resurgence was attributable to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 2,542 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in the country's most populous province of Gyeonggi and the western port city of Incheon was 1,361 and 389.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in non-capital areas was 1,491, or 25.8 per cent of total local transmission.



The number of the Omicron variant infections was 114, including 26 imported cases and 88 domestic transmissions, up 24 from the previous day.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 876, down 18 from the previous day.

Forty more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 4,293. The total fatality rate was 0.82 per cent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 42,958,480 people, or 83.7 per cent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 41,687,101, or 81.2 per cent of the population.

The number of those who have received booster shots was 6,355,419, or 12.4 per cent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

