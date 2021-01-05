S Korea reports 715 more COVID-19 cases, 64,979 in total

Seoul [South Korea], January 5 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 715 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 64,979.

The daily caseload fell below 1,000 after recording 1,020 in the previous day, but it hovered above 100 for 59 days since November 8 due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

The daily average number of confirmed cases for the past week was 893.9.



Of the new cases, 193 were Seoul residents and 214 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Forty-three were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 5,539.

Twenty-six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,007. The total fatality rate stood at 1.55 per cent.

A total of 932 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 46,172. The total recovery rate was 71.06 per cent.

Since January 3, the country has tested more than 4.43 million people, among whom 4,180,631 tested negative for the virus and 193,751 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

