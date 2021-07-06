S. Korea reports 746 more COVID-19 cases, 161,541 in total

Seoul [South Korea], July 6 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 746 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 161,541.

The daily caseload was slightly up from 711 in the previous day, staying above 700 for the seventh consecutive day. The daily average caseload for the past week was 768.

The continued triple-digit growth was attributable to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 313 were Seoul residents and 224 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Fifty-six cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 10,277.



Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,032. The total fatality rate stood at 1.26 percent.

A total of 716 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 150,760. The total recovery rate was 93.33 percent.





The country has tested over 10.73 million people, among whom 10,432,476 tested negative for the virus and 141,699 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

