S Korea's Ambassador pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): South Korea's Ambassador to India Chang Jae-bok on Thursday visited Raj Ghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi in the national capital.



Prior to this, the Ambassador also presented his letter of credence to President Ram Nath Kovind, said an official release.

He also visited the National Gandhi Museum and met Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi who is also the chairperson of the museum and discussed the relevance of Gandhi's teachings on non-violence and peace in today's times, the release added.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in also visited the memorial and paid his respects during his official trip to India in 2018. (ANI)

