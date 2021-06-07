S. lnbasekar appointed as High Commissioner of India to Papua New Guinea

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): S. lnbasekar, presently the Director in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, the Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) informed on Monday.



lnbasekar is a 2004 batch Indian Foreign Service officer.

"S. lnbasekar (IFS:2004), presently Director in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Independent State of Papua New Guinea," the MEA said in a statement.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

