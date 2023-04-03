"Sacks of flour have become sacks of death in Pakistan," JI leader slams Pak govt

Sindh [Pakistan], April 3 (ANI): Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader, Liaquat Baloch slammed the Pakistan Government for the shortage of flour in the holy month of Ramzan, reported The News International.

"This month is a month of great blessings and Pakistan is rich in minerals, yet there are no resources here, Baloch said, adding that sacks of free flour have become sacks of death, humiliation and disgrace," said Baloch.

He was speaking at a ceremony to distribute ration packages among 300 deserving families in Hyderabad on Saturday. The ceremony was organised under the Al-Khidmat Foundation, reported The News.

He said that we have seen authoritarian and democratic governments, but there is no difference between them. The country has been eaten up like a termite, there is no such thing as law and justice in the country, indifference has arisen in the bureaucracy of the country, and the human being has no value.

Pakistan is facing a severe flour shortage. On Friday, in Karachi, at least 12 people have been killed, including 9 women in the stampede on Friday during a ration distribution drive in a factory, Geo News reported.



According to rescue officials and police authorities in the region, three children were killed as well.

Also, six people passed out during the stampede, rescuers informed Geo News. Police officers said that a sizable crowd had gathered at the location while the ration was being handed.

Pakistan is facing a major economic crisis triggered by a series of corrupt and failed governments, military coups, rising international debts, no major exports, and a major class divide, Asian Lite reported.

The country has reportedly doubled its debt roughly every five years over the last 25-year period. Prices are going up and the government has failed to provide basic amenities like gas and power, the report said.

Karachi was shrouded under a gas load-shedding in the month of Ramazan. The citizens couldn't prepare Sahri (meal eaten before dawn during Ramazan) due to the gas shutdown and low supply, and the pakoras and samosas were left raw even in Iftar. The Jang reported that the people were wondering how to keep the fast and how to break it.

Around 12 died and several others were wounded in a stampede during the distribution of free government flour in Charsadda. According to sources, a stampede had broken out during the distribution of free government flour in the market of Charsadda, leaving several injured.

Last month, a labourer in Punjab's Narowal along with two children, committed suicide by jumping into a canal. In another incident, a man in Muzaffargarh reeling under inflationary pressure committed suicide along with his four-year-old daughter. (ANI)

