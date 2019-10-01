UN Secretary-General António Guterres. (File photo)
UN Secretary-General António Guterres. (File photo)

Saddened by floods in India, says UN Secretary-General

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:41 IST

New York [US], Oct 1 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed his grief over the loss of life and displacement of people due to floods following intermittent rains in parts of India.
"The Secretary-General is saddened by the loss of life, displacement of people and destruction of property due to monsoon rains and associated flooding in India," a spokesman for the Secretary-General said.
Wishing the victims a speedy recovery, the spokesperson said: "UN Chief has extended his condolences and solidarity to the families of the victims. The United Nations stands ready to work with the authorities as they respond to the humanitarian needs resulting from this ongoing monsoon season."
Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rang up Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discuss the prevailing floods and assured him of all possible help as 29 people died due to rain-related incidents in the state.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 19 teams in 14 districts of Bihar and has evacuated more than 4,000 people including women, patients, children and elderly, and shifted to safer places in Patna.
Various districts in the state have been witnessing acute waterlogging, with residents resorting to unusual modes of transportation in order to move from one place to another.
In Uttar Pradesh too heavy rain affected life and caused deaths.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department, India witnessed an "above-normal' monsoon that officially ended on September 30. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:17 IST

Sikhs worldwide welcome India's decision to release Sikh prisoners

London/Bedford [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): Sikh organisations across the world welcomed India's decision to release nine Sikh prisoners from various jails in the country on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:35 IST

Trade talks between India, US have progressed, deal soon: Jaishankar

Washington DC [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that the trade talks between India and the United States have progressed and an agreement will come into being soon.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:09 IST

US President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in...

Washington D.C. [United States], Oct 1 (ANI): As a part of the House impeachment inquiry, House Democrats issued a subpoena to US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudi Giuliani in connection with his interactions with Ukrainian officials.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST

US Democratic Party Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has claimed that there are reports of violence, torture and blockage of medical aid and communication in Jammu and Kashmir ever since the region was stripped of its special status by the Indian government in August.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:10 IST

China debuts DF-41 missile, capable of 'targeting US in 30...

Beijing [China], Oct 1 (ANI): China unveiled the DF-41 intercontinental-range ballistic missile, touted to be the most powerful missile on the planet at the National Day parade in Beijing on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:38 IST

Post-Brexit, Netherlands will become key entry point in Europe...

Amsterdam [The Netherlands], Oct 1 (ANI): The Netherlands will become a key entry point in Europe for Indian companies following the UK's scheduled departure from the European Union (EU) later this month, Dutch King Willem-Alexander said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:15 IST

India very important for Netherlands, can collaborate in...

Amsterdam [The Netherlands], Oct 1 (ANI): Dutch King Willem-Alexander has said that India is very important for the Netherlands and said that both countries can collaborate in various sectors including agriculture, water management and climate change.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 08:16 IST

Saudi-led coalition rejects Houthi claims of troop capture

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Oct 1 (ANI): The Saudi-UAE-led military coalition in Yemen has rejected claims by Yemen's Houthi rebels that they have captured thousands of enemy troops following attacks near the southern Saudi region of Najran.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:28 IST

Somalia: US military says 10 militants killed after twin...

Mogadishu [Somalia], Oct 1 (ANI): Ten militants were killed in airstrikes carried out by US military and partnered forces as a retaliatory attack against al-Shabaab terrorists, the US military said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:10 IST

Yemen's Houthis release 290 prisoners: Red Cross

Geneva [Switzerland], Oct 1 (ANI): Yemen's Houthi rebels on Monday released 290 prisoners, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said, two days after the group claimed to have captured hundreds of Saudi troops following an incursion into Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 03:38 IST

Boris Johnson denies allegations of groping journalist

London [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied allegations of groping his female colleague while working together at the Spectator magazine twenty years ago.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 02:15 IST

Piyush Goyal meets US Senator Bob Menendez

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met US Senator Bob Menendez and US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster here on Monday and discussed ways to strengthen trade relations between New Delhi and Washington.

Read More
iocl