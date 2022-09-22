Sadhvi Ritambhara programme cancelled amid protest in UK

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): The event of Hindu political activist Sadhvi Ritambhara in the United Kingdom was cancelled after a mob gathered at a temple in Smethwick to protest against the leader.

In an interview with ANI, Sadhvi said, "There were some people who could not see India's development and tried to fuel fear within the Hindu community. They try to create a situation, run the campaign and even assert pressure on the political leader."

According to Sadhvi Ritambhara, she was scheduled to go to London from Los Angeles and later to India, but the programme was postponed due to the protest there. "They (the mob) also have created pressure on the media," she added.

Earlier, around 200 people gathered outside a Hindu temple in Birmingham to protest against Sadhvi Ritambhara's event, according to media reports.

A mob staged a violent demonstration outside the Durga Bhawan temple in United Kingdom's Smethwick on Tuesday.



Videos that surfaced on social media showed a large crowd of people marching towards the Durga Bhawan Hindu Centre on Spon Lane. They were also heard raising religious slogans. Several from the mob were seen climbing the temple's walls.

Sandwell Police had earlier tweeted, "We're aware of a planned protest in West Bromwich later today (20 September). We understand this is in relation to concerns around a speaker at the Temple in Spon Lane, but we're informed the event has been cancelled and this person is not staying in the UK."

This incident comes after recent social media reports about Pakistani organised gangs were seen vandalising and terrorising Hindus in the UK's Leicester City. The incident follows a spate of violence and disorder in the eastern part of the city.

The Indian High Commission in London on Monday condemned the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in Leicester and sought immediate action against those involved in the attacks.

"We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in Leicester and vandalisation of premises and symbols of Hindu religion. We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks. We call on the authorities to provide protection to the affected people," the statement read.

The cycle of violence was triggered on August 28 after India won the Asia Cup T20 match against Pakistan. On Sunday, a clash broke out among groups of young men in Leicestershire, according to the police statement. A total of 47 arrests have been made so far, Leicestershire Police said. (ANI)

