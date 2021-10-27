Samsung Biologics to supply Moderna vaccines in earnest, to become K-bio 'vaccine hub'

Seoul [South Korea], October 27 (ANI/Global Economic): Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine produced by Samsung Biologics will be supplied domestically and globally, allowing Korea to solidify its position as a global COVID-19 vaccine hub.

Samsung Biologics will reportedly supply vaccines in Korea first and plans to gradually increase its monthly production to respond to global demand.

According to the pharmaceutical and bio industries on the 26th, the Korean government has decided to supply Moderna vaccines produced by Samsung Biologics to Korea and Samsung Biologics has also completed preparations for shipping vaccines.

On the 26th, the Korean government announced that it will use 2.435 million doses of Samsung Biologics' Moderna vaccine, which has been approved for emergency use by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, for vaccination in Korea. Those vaccines will be available next week.

Previously, Samsung Biologics signed a production contract in May this year to take charge of drug products processes such as vial charging and labelling of Moderna's mRNA vaccines and completed test-production of Moderna vaccines in August.

Since then, Samsung has been in charge of the main production and has secured sufficient supplies for initial shipments to prepare for domestic and global demand. Under the contract, hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines will be supplied to global markets by 2022.

Meanwhile, SK Bioscience has signed a contract with AstraZeneca (AZ) and Novavax to produce COVID-19 vaccines. AZ vaccines produced by SK Bioscience are already being supplied at home and abroad.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has signed a production contract with Hankook Korus consortium and Huons Global consortium for Sputnik V.

In addition to the four COVID-19 vaccines signed by the contract, Janssen vaccines are also likely to be produced in Korea. GC Green Cross is currently negotiating with Janssen for the deal, and officials from Janssen visited GC Green Cross's Ochang plant in North Chungcheong Province to complete due diligence last month. There were reportedly no problems in the due diligence process. (ANI/Global Economic)