Samsung Electronics' foldable phone sales are expected to be 8 million units, 4 times more than last year

Seoul [South Korea], December 31 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics announced on the 30th that sales of its foldable phone Galaxy Z series increased more than four times this year from last year.

The company explained that this is the combined sales of the previous Galaxy Z series, including Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G, as well as Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 released in August this year.

The industry predicts that sales of Galaxy Z series will reach about 8 million units this year.



Samsung Electronics explained that the sales of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 surpassed last year's total foldable phone sales within a month of its release. The sales of Samsung Electronics' foldable phones were about 2 million units last year.

Samsung Electronics said many customers who used other brands' smartphones changed to Galaxy Z series.

Samsung explained that the number of users who changed their smartphones to Galaxy Flip 3 increased 1.5 times compared to the Galaxy Note 20 and 1.4 times compared to the Galaxy S21. (ANI/Global Economic)

