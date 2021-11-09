Samsung Electronics to hold Galaxy S22 Unpacked on Feb 8 next year

Seoul [South Korea], November 9 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics is expected to unveil its flagship smartphone Galaxy S22 in February next year.

On the 7th (local time), IT Tipster Jon Prosser said on his Twitter that Samsung Electronics will hold Unpacked event for Galaxy S22 lineup at 10 a.m. on February 8th next year.

He predicted that Samsung Electronics will start pre-order on the 8th and release the Galaxy S22 on February 18 next year.



The Galaxy S series is Samsung Electronics' flagship bar-type smartphone. Three models are expected to be released: 6.06-inch S22, 6.55-inch S22+, and 6.81-inch S22 Ultra. AP (application processor) is expected to be Samsung Exynos 2200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 AP.

The S22 and S22+ models are expected to be similar to previous models, but the highest-spec model S22 Ultra is expected to have a different design. It is predicted that an 'S-pen' slot, a symbol of the Note series, will be added, and the overall appearance will be in a rectangular shape similar to the Note series. Jon Prosser uploaded an image presumed to be the S22 Ultra on Twitter on the 7th.

Samsung Electronics usually unveiled the Galaxy S series in February, but it moved up the release schedule of the S21 to January this year. Experts said this strategy helped Samsung Electronics surpass Apple in the first quarter and become the No. 1 in the global smartphone market.

Also, it is analyzed that Samsung Electronics has turned the release schedule of the S series back to February with confidence as its foldable phone Z series received good responses.

In addition, the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE), which was rumored to be canceled due to the semiconductor shortage, is expected to be released in January next year. (ANI/Global Economic)

