Samsung Electronics unveils this year's first smartphone 'Galaxy S21 FE'

Seoul [South Korea], January 5 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics unveiled this year's first smartphone 'Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE).' This product concentrates on the most preferred functions by Galaxy users as well as stylish design.

Samsung Electronics unveiled 'Galaxy S21 FE 5G' on the 4th at the 'CES 2022,' the world's largest electronic products fair held in Las Vegas from the 5th to the 8th (local time).

The 'Galaxy S21 FE' is a product with all the most popular functions of its flagship model 'Galaxy S21.' The 'contour cut' frame design that connects stylish camera housing and rear camera lenses smoothly is applied. The device body is slim at 7.9mm thick, and four colour options, olive, lavender, white, and graphite, are available.



The 'Galaxy S21 FE' has the same processor as the 'Galaxy S21' series. It provides 240Hz fast touch responsiveness,120Hz refresh rate, and 6.4-type Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, allowing users to enjoy various content such as high-graphic mobile games and videos.

It is also equipped with a large-capacity battery of 4,500mAh and provides 25W fast charging, so users can use their phones all day long with a 30-minute charge. It also provides a 32-megapixel selfie camera and improved AI face restoration function. Users can use front and rear cameras at the same time using the dual recording functions.

In addition, Samsung Electronics applied 'One UI 4' 21 FE,' p to the 'Galaxy S providing options to adjust settings. Using the function, users can re-set the home screen, icons, notification settings, and background image.

The 'Galaxy S21 FE' is equipped with a privacy dashboard to conveniently manage security and privacy, providing an environment where users can use the same function as the 'One UI 4' of the 'Galaxy S21.' The 'Galaxy S21 FE' will be officially released on January 11th, and the release date of some countries will be decided later depending on the local market conditions. (ANI/Global Economic)

