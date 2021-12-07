Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong to visit the UAE

Seoul [South Korea], December 7 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong will have a business trip to the Middle East, including the UAE.

According to the industry on the 6th, Vice Chairman Lee will go on a business trip this evening after the trials of Samsung C&T-Jeil Industry's unfair merge and Samsung Biologics' accounting fraud held at the Seoul Central District Court.

Vice-Chairman Lee's business trip has been 13 days after returning from US on the 23rd of last month.



Vice-Chairman Lee visits global business sites at the end of each year to encourage employees.

He will reportedly visit the Middle East during this holiday, by using the remaining time until the next trial. The trial of Samsung C&T-Jeil Industry's unfair merge has been held every Thursday but this week's trial was postponed to Monday due to court circumstances. If Vice-Chairman departs on this day, he will have 10 days until the next trial, which is scheduled for the 16th.

Vice-Chairman Lee will reportedly discuss IT businesses such as 5G with the UAE companies. In 2019, he met with Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi to discuss ways to cooperate. (ANI/Global Economic)

