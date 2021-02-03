Sangeeta Bahadur appointed as High Commissioner of India to Malta

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Sangeeta Bahadur, presently Ambassador of India to Belarus, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Malta, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.



Sangeeta Bahadur is expected to take up the assignment shortly, MEA said.

"Ms Sangeeta Bahadur (IFS:1987), presently Ambassador of India to Belarus, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Malta," MEA said in a statement.

Bahadur is a 1987 batch Indian Foreign Service officer. (ANI)

