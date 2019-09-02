Sanjiv Ranjan concurrently accredited as India's envoy to Republic of Ecuador

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Sanjiv Ranjan, India's Ambassador to the Republic of Colombia, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Ecuador, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

Ranjan, who is a 1993 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has done graduation in Economics from the Delhi University and MA in International Relations from the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Between 1995 and 2009, he held diplomatic positions at Indian Embassies in Madrid, Lima and the Permanent Mission of India, New York interspersed with tenures at the External Affairs Ministry.

He has also served as the Deputy High Commissioner of India to Mauritius from 2006 to 2009. (ANI)

