Santosh Jha appointed as next Ambassador of India to Belgium

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Santosh Jha, presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Uzbekistan, appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Belgium, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

The 1993-batch IFS officer will also be accredited as Ambassador of India to the European Union.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, said the MEA.

Santosh Jha arrived in Tashkent to assume charge as the Ambassador of India to Uzbekistan on July 25, 2019.

Jha has served in different capacities in the MEA in New Delhi and in India's Mission abroad, including in Moscow, Vladivostok, New York, Brussels and Colombo. In Vladivostok, he was Consul General of India during 1998-2000.

Between 2004-2007, serving in the Americas Division in the MEA, Jha was a member of the negotiating team for the India-US nuclear deal and was closely associated with the development of India-US relations in the field of space, defence and high technology. (ANI)

