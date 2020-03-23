Saudi Arabia imposes curfew to contain coronavirus spread

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Mar 23 (ANI): Saudi King Salman has announced nationwide dusk to dawn curfew beginning from Monday evening (local time) for 21 days in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Gulf country.

The curfew will start at 7 pm and remain in place till 6 am every day for three weeks, as per a Royal Court statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Kingdom has reported 511 cases of novel coronavirus so far, as per the latest data available on the World Health Organisation website.

Security and military officials, media persons, and health sector employees will be exempted from the order, the statement added. (ANI)

