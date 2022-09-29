Saudi Arabia introduces Yoga in Universities

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], September 29 (ANI): A virtual introductory lecture on Yoga was organised for all Saudi university representatives across the kingdom to spread awareness and motivate its practice as a lifestyle for all segments of society.

The lecture, organised on Monday, aimed to introduce both traditional yoga and yogasana sports to Saudi universities and give a variety of options to the students on university campuses to practice yoga, the Saudi Gazette reported.

The lecture covered both mental and physical health and plans to join professional yogasana sports training to be part of competitions locally and internationally.

In cooperation with the Saudi Universities Sports Federation (SUSF), the Saudi Yoga Committee organised the event in Riyadh.

The Saudi Gazette reported that the event came within the framework of an integrated system of programs and initiatives of the Saudi Committee for Yoga, under the title "Yoga for University Students of Both Genders".



The event coincided with the arrival of the first yoga delegation to the Kingdom from the Asian Yogasana Sports Federation in India for the qualification course for the first Saudi batch of Yoga Referees, the report added.

The event included issues concerning the benefits of yoga for health and physical well-being in youth, yogasana sports for tournaments and competitions, and requirements for professional yoga training. It also included technical regulation of The Saudi Yoga Committee for Championships and Competitions in Saudi Universities.

The lecture, which motivated the youth to join professional yoga training, also shed light on the system of professional yogasana competitions within the university sports and the university league.

Nouf Almarwaai, President of the Saudi Yoga Committee, said that the committee seeks to achieve its vision of spreading yoga on a large scale within Saudi society. "Therefore it took the initiative to cooperate with the Saudi Universities Sports Federation in order to build a generation of yoga lovers, especially young people, to enjoy physical and mental health."

Almarwaai said that the committee seeks to increase the number of practitioners and build yoga teams that participate in local and regional yoga championships. (ANI)

