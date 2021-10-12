Saudi daily lauds India's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Saudi Gazette, an English-language daily, has lauded India's COVID-19 vaccination programme, the largest in the world and focused on vaccinating the eligible population in the shortest possible time period.

Earlier, when India began relaxing the strict measures when a period of lesser cases showed up, the deadly COVID-19 virus showed spread throughout the country in the form of the Delta variant, Saudi Gazette reported.

A higher number of casualties were reported in the second wave due to this dangerous variant. A large number of individuals experienced symptoms and subsequently dying, causing tremendous anxiety in the collective psyche of people.



The results of the vaccination drive became clear when the number of infections gradually declined and the reduction in the seriousness of those infected was witnessed after an increase in the number of vaccinations, Saudi Gazette reported.

The second wave of COVID-19 was hit hard in rural India. 53 per cent of the new cases were reported from rural India and accounted for every second death from the virus.

To accelerate the vaccination process, GiveIndia, a Bengaluru-based nonprofit organisation has launched 'Mission Vaccination For All'. This mission would help rural India get quicker and easier access to vaccines and help in busting myths and misinformation about vaccination.

GiveIndia would partner with state governments and local bodies for the training of nurses, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers and community health workers. This will help in bridging the digital divide and also facilitate last-mile delivery in rural areas, Saudi Gazette reported.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 95.89 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. As per provisional reports, till 7 am today, 95,89,78,049 vaccine doses have been administered so far through 93,66,392 sessions. (ANI)

