Saudi Foreign Minister arrives in Delhi for talks with Jaishankar, to call on PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit during which he will meet the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Saudi Foreign Minister will meet the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on September 19 at Hyderabad House, Delhi. He will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 20, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier in August, Saudi Arabia lifted the quarantine rule for Indians who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the Gulf country.

Jaishankar also held bilateral talks with Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir last month. (ANI)