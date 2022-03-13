Saudi Foreign Minister to embark on two day official visit to Nepal from Monday: MoFA

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 13 (ANI): Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Fahran Al Saud, also the Prince of the oil-rich nation is embarking on a two-day official visit to Nepal starting Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday.



Issuing a release on Sunday evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia His Highness Prince Faisal bin Fahran Al Saud is paying an official visit to Nepal from March 14 to 15, 2022."

During the visit, Saudi Foreign Minister is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on the President and the Prime Minister, the Ministry announced.

Alongside, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Narayan Khadkais also scheduled to hold a meeting with his Saudi counterpart on 15 March 2022 as well as host a luncheon in honour of the visiting dignitary, the ministry announced. (ANI)

