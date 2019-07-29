Saudi Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passes away

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], July 29 (ANI): Saudi Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passed away on Sunday at the age of 96.

Born in 1923, Bandar was the 10th and the eldest living son of Saudi Arabia's founding monarch Abdulaziz Al Saud.

He was not an active political royal within the ruling Al Saud family. Prince Bandar is a half-brother of King Salman and father of Riyadh governor Prince Faisal">Prince Faisal and National Guard Minister Prince Abdullah. He has also served as the Saudi Ambassador to the US.

UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to King Salman on the death of Prince Bandar. (ANI)