Saudi Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passes away

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:38 IST

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], July 29 (ANI): Saudi Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passed away on Sunday at the age of 96.
Born in 1923, Bandar was the 10th and the eldest living son of Saudi Arabia's founding monarch Abdulaziz Al Saud.
He was not an active political royal within the ruling Al Saud family. Prince Bandar is a half-brother of King Salman and father of Riyadh governor Prince Faisal">Prince Faisal and National Guard Minister Prince Abdullah. He has also served as the Saudi Ambassador to the US.
UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to King Salman on the death of Prince Bandar. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:24 IST

Pakistan: Punjab govt issues detention orders of 246 PML-N members

Lahore [Pakistan], July 29 (ANI): The government of Pakistan's Punjab province has issued 30-day detention orders for 246 members of National and Punjab assemblies from Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) to maintain "public order and tranquillity."

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:52 IST

China says it remains committed to 'one country, two systems' policy

Hong Kong, July 29 (ANI): China on Monday asserted that it remains committed to 'one country two systems' policy under which Hong Kong is guaranteed a high degree of autonomy.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:42 IST

Singapore tops Asia in Women Entrepreneur Cities Index: Is India...

Singapore, July 29 (ANI): The first international movement, the forerunner to the now annually celebrated International Women's Day, culminated in coordinated demonstrations by over a million people in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland for the right to vote, to hold public office and agains

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:27 IST

Tehran to continue reducing commitments under JCPoA if demands...

Tehran [Iran], July 29 (ANI): Iran will continue to reduce its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) signed with the world leaders if its demands are not met, country's Foreign Ministry has said.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:12 IST

Sialkot's Hindu temple re-opens after 72 years

Sialkot [Pakistan], July 29 (ANI): A 1,000-year old Hindu temple located in Pakistan's Sialkot, which was sealed for the last 72 years, has been re-opened for people.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:49 IST

Putin's critic Navalny hospitalised with 'acute allergic...

Moscow [Russia], July 29 (ANI): Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was arrested last week, has been hospitalised with an "acute allergic reaction", and his spokesman said on Sunday he may have been affected by an "unknown chemical substance".

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:54 IST

US: 4 killed, 11 injured in California shooting

California [US], July 29 (ANI): At least four people have been confirmed killed and at least 11 others have suffered injuries in a shooting at a food festival in California on Sunday. One suspect shooter was among those killed, police said.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:37 IST

Toll in terror attack on Saleh office rises to 20

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 29 (ANI): The death toll in the terror attack of Kabul that targeted the office of Vice Presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh has mounted to 20, announced Afghan Interior Ministry on Monday.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 09:28 IST

Houthi says it targeted Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport with drone attack

Sanaa [Yemen], July 29 (ANI): Yemen's Houthi rebels on Sunday night launched a fresh drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 09:10 IST

'Be careful and safe': Trump asks people as California food...

California [US], July 29 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged people to be "careful and safe" as shooting at the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California is still active and the shooter has not been apprehended yet.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:48 IST

France: 3 killed, 1 injured in Ollioules shooting

Ollioules [France], July 29 (ANI): At least three people were killed and one wounded in a shooting in Ollioules commune of the Var department in southeastern France on Sunday evening.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:14 IST

Gunfire breaks out at food festival in California, casualties feared

California [US], July 29 (ANI): Gunfire broke out at a food festival in California on Sunday afternoon [local time], Al Jazeera reported. The shooting is still active according to reports.

