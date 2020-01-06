'Save the holy temple of learning': Nepal former PM Bhattarai expresses solidarity with JNU

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 06 (ANI): Former Prime Minister of Nepal Baburam Bhattarai has extended his solidarity with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where violence broke out on Sunday and called for protecting the "holy temple of learning".

"My heart-felt solidarity with my alma mater JNU! Please save this holy temple of learning!," said Bhattarai, a PhD from JNU, while retweeting the tweet of actor Swara Bhaskar.

At least 18 people have sustained injuries after a group of miscreants with their faces covered assaulted students with wooden sticks and rods. The injured have been brought to AIIMS Trauma Centre with complaints of bleeding in the head, abrasions among others, an AIIMS Trauma Centre official said.

Several political leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have condemned the incident.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah ordered an inquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP level officer in the incident and asked for a report on the incident as soon as possible. (ANI)

