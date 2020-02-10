School building built with Indian assistance in Nepal inaugurated

Kathmandu [Nepal], Feb 10 (ANI): Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Puspa Kamal Dahal on Monday inaugurated a school building constructed with India's assistance in the central district of Nuwakot.

Aiselubhume Secondary School, affiliated to the National Examination Board, Government of Nepal, was established in 1990. The school provides quality education to nearly 637 students.

The school building, consisting of two separate academic blocks along with separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls, was built with Indian government's grant of NPR 39.57 million as part of its post-earthquake reconstruction in the Himalayan nation.

The project was implemented by the Central Level Project Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Education of the Government of Nepal.

The newly built infrastructure is expected to boost the learning environment of students.

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsaman Pun and First Secretary, Earthquake Reconstruction, the Embassy of India, Shuchita Kishore were also present during the inaugural ceremony. (ANI)

