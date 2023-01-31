Science 20 Conference being held in Puducherry as part of G20

Puducherry [India], January 31 (ANI): Science 20 Conference is being held in Puducherry as part of the G20 Conference. More than 75 representatives from G20 member countries and friendly countries including India, China, US have participated in the conference.

The conference focuses on three key themes: global holistic health, the adoption of clean energy for a greener future, and the integration of science with society and culture to implement science-based solutions.

The Science 20 conference is being held as part of the two-day G20 delegation meeting in Puducherry which began on Monday.

A total of 75 delegates from countries including India, US, China, Turkey, Sweden, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, France, Indonesia, the European Union, and England have participated in this conference.



The conference began with speeches by Indonesia, which hosted the G20 conference last year, India which is chairing the presidency this year and Brazil, which will be chairing the presidency next year.

A Prohibitory Order under section 144 has been issued around the areas where foreign delegations' hostels, airports and conference halls are located. Five layers of police security have been placed around the conference venue.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said that over 200 meetings would be organised under India's G20 Presidency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader made the statement while addressing the inaugural International Financial Architecture working group (IFAWG) meeting in Chandigarh.

While addressing the event, the Agriculture minister Tomar said, "It's a moment of pride and joy that we're organising events in the country under our G20 presidency. Over 200 meetings will be organised at over 50 locations in the country. Around 2 lakh representatives will come to India." (ANI)

