Scindia meets volunteers from Indian diaspora providing food, shelter to people crossing Ukraine border

Bucharest [Romania], March 5 (ANI): Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Saturday met volunteers from the Indian diaspora who are providing food and shelter to the people crossing the border amid Ukraine-Russia crisis.

"Delighted to meet this fantastic bunch of volunteers from the Indian diaspora en route to the Romania-Ukraine border in Siret. It's inspiring to learn about their tireless sewa, weathering the cold - caring, sheltering and providing food to people from various nationalities crossing the border," said Scindia in a tweet.



Meanwhile, Sewa International, a not-for-profit organization through its journey in Europe, has been able to extend help to as many as 30,000 people who are stuck in Ukraine as it faces conflict from Russia.

While most of the requests for help have come in from Indians, this organization has been able to help nationals from several other countries as well including Africans and Ukrainians.

Sewa International aids local communities through its programs and chapters across the world including here in Europe where several members of the Sangh are also a part of the volunteer teams. (ANI)

