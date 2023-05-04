SCO FM meet: Bilateral between EAM Jaishankar, Chinese counterpart Qin Gang begins in Goa

Benaulim [Goa], May 4 (ANI): The bilateral meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishakar and Chinese counterpart Qin Gang began on Thursday.

The two foreign ministers are holding bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting.



Prior to holding a meeting with Qin Gang, EAM Jaishankar held bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Thursday arrived in Goa to attend the two-day-long meeting of foreign ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which got underway today in the coastal state.



This is marks the Chinese Foreign minister's second visit to India this year.

In March, he was in the national capital, New Delhi, for the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting.

On the Foreign minister's visit to India, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday (this week) that at the meeting, Qin Gang will exchange views with other SCO member states' foreign ministers on the international and regional situation.

The Chinese spokesperson added, "At the meeting, State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will exchange views with other SCO member states' foreign ministers on the international and regional situation and SCO cooperation in various fields, among other topics, to make full preparation for this year's SCO summit."

The bilateral ties between India and China's strained after the Galwan Valley clash. India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks for disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh following the standoff in May 2020.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also arrived in Goa for the SCO summit. (ANI)