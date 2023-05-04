SCO FM meet: India-China bilateral meeting concludes, talks focussed on "peace, tranquility in border area"

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 4 (ANI): The bilateral meeting of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, concluded on Thursday. The discussions focussed on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring "peace and tranquility" in the border areas.

The two foreign ministers held detailed discussions, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) FM meet, revolving around SCO, G20 and BRICS, said EAM Jaishankar.

After commencing bilateral talks with both his Russian and Chinese counterparts, Jaishankar tweeted, "A detailed discussion with State Councillor and FM Qin Gang of China on our bilateral relationship. Focus remains on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquility in the border area. Also discussed SCO, G20 and BRICS."

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Minister arrived at Goa airport to attend the two-day-long meeting of foreign ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) which began in the coastal State.

This is the second time that the Chinese Foreign Minister is in India this year.

He was in New Delhi in March for the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting.

On its Foreign Minister's visit to India, the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign ministry said on Tuesday (this week) that at the meeting Qin Gang will exchange views with other SCO member states' foreign ministers on the international and regional situation.

The Chinese spokesperson said, "At the meeting, State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will exchange views with other SCO member states' foreign ministers on the international and regional situation and SCO cooperation in various fields, among other topics, to make full preparation for this year's SCO summit."

The bilateral ties between India and China strained in the wake of the Galwan Valley clash.

The two countriesheld several rounds of military and diplomatic talks for disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, following the standoff with Chinese troops in May 2020. (ANI)