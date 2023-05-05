SCO meeting in Goa: Jaishankar's 'Namaste' reciprocates with Qin Gang's 'fist and palm' salute

Benaulim (Goa) [India], May 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang at the venue for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers' meeting in Goa on Friday. Jaishankar's traditional 'Namaste' was reciprocated with a traditional 'fist and palm' salute by Qin Gang.

Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart had on Thursday held bilateral talks here on Thursday.

During the talks, Qin Gang dwelled on "drawing experience and lessons from history" while pointing out that the current situation on the border is "generally stable" and that the two neighbouring countries should maintain "sustainable peace and tranquillity" in the border areas, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.

The Chinese foreign minister also stated that China and India, as the two most populous developing countries in the world, are both in a critical period of modernization.

"We should draw experience and lessons from history, grasp bilateral relations from a strategic height and a long-term perspective, respect each other, learn from each other, achieve mutual success, and embark on a new path of harmonious coexistence, peaceful development, and common rejuvenation among neighbouring major countries, and provide assistance for the rejuvenation of our respective nationalities," he added, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

The official statement of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Qin Gang also talked about injecting stability and positive energy into world peace and development.

"China is willing to work with India to carry out bilateral consultations and exchanges, enhance dialogue and cooperation under multilateral frameworks, deepen coordination and cooperation on international and regional issues, and push China-India relations back to the track of healthy and stable development," it added.

Qin Gang also pointed out that the current situation on the China-India border is generally stable and that the two sides should continue to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, consolidate existing achievements, strictly abide by relevant agreements and agreements, promote the further cooling and easing of the border situation, and maintain sustainable peace and tranquillity in the border areas, as per the official statement.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar introduced India's views on India-China relations and said that India and China need to strengthen cooperation in many aspects. The Indian side hopes to continue to seek to maintain peace and stability in the border area through consultations with the Chinese side.

Qin Gang also said that China supports India in hosting the SCO summit and hopes that India, as the rotating presidency, will play an active role in making the summit a success in the spirit of unity and cooperation. The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern. The two foreign ministers also held detailed discussions revolving around SCO, G20 and BRICS, said Jaishankar.

After he commenced bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart, Jaishankar tweeted, "A detailed discussion with State Councillor and FM Qin Gang of China on our bilateral relationship. The focus remains on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border area. Also discussed SCO, G20 and BRICS."

The Chinese Foreign Minister had arrived at Goa airport on Thursday to attend the two-day-long meeting of foreign ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) that began yesterday in the coastal State here.

This is the second time that the Chinese Foreign Minister is in India this year. He was in New Delhi this March for the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting.(ANI)